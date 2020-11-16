TODAY'S PAPER
Donnie Wahlberg again leaves $2,020 tip to inspire giving

Donnie Wahlberg left a generous tip at a

Donnie Wahlberg left a generous tip at a Massachusetts restaurant earlier this month. Credit: Invision / AP / Jason Mendez

By The Associated Press
Actor Donnie Wahlberg recently left a $2,020 tip at a Massachusetts restaurant, continuing his habit of leaving generous gratuities to brighten the days of wait staff.

The 51-year-old "Band of Brothers" and "Blue Bloods" actor and former member of boy band New Kids on the Block left the tip on a $35.27 lunchtime bill at Marshland 3A, a restaurant located in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Nov. 7.

A photo of the receipt posted by the restaurant on Facebook reads #2020TipChallenge, a hashtag that encourages people to tip generously.

"A very special thank you to our friend @donniewahlberg!," the restaurant wrote in its post. "When asked about it all he said was ‘who’s up next?!’ "

Wahlberg, a Boston native, left a $2,020 tip at an Illinois IHOP earlier this year and in 2017, left a $2,000 tip at a Waffle House in North Carolina.

