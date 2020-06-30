TODAY'S PAPER
Dr. Dre's wife of 24 years, Nicole Young, files for divorce

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young married in

 Dr. Dre and Nicole Young married in 1996 and share two adult children. Credit: Invision / AP / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Nicole Young, Dr. Dre's wife of 24 years, has filed for divorce.

Young filed documents seeking to end her marriage with Dr. Dre — the producer, rapper and music mogul whose real name is Andre Young — on Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Nicole Young, 50, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, and she is seeking spousal support from the 55-year-old Dr. Dre, who has amassed a major fortune in his time as an N.W.A. member, solo rapper, producer, co-owner of Death Row Records and founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics.

The couple has two adult children, 23-year-old son Truice and 19-year-old daughter Truly.

Dr. Dre has four children from previous relationships.

The two married in 1996. It was the first marriage for Dr. Dre. Young was previously married to NBA player Sedale Threatt.

An email to Dr. Dre's publicist seeking comment on the divorce filing was not immediately returned.

