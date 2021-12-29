Dr. Dre to pay ex-wife Nicole Young $100 million in divorce settlement

Hip-hop icon Dr. Dre and his wife of 25 years, Nicole Young, have reached a financial settlement in their previously finalized divorce.

TMZ.com on Tuesday said Dr. Dre, born Andre Young, 56, and Nicole Young, who is in her early 50s, had filed a property agreement in which the rapper will pay his ex-wife $50 million now and $50 million next year. The website estimates Dr. Dre's net worth as $820 million, largely from his company Beats Electronics and earlier as a co-owner of the seminal rap label Death Row Records.

He and Nicole Young, born Nicole Plotzker, who is the ex-wife of retired NBA player Sedale Threatt, have two adult children, son Truice and daughter Truly. Dr. Dre, a founding member of the rap group N.W.A., has four other children from previous relationships, and a fifth, Andre Young Jr., who died in 2008 at age 20. The couple married on May 25, 1986, and Nicole Young filed for divorce in June 2020; it was finalized earlier this month.