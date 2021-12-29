TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
Dr. Dre to pay ex-wife Nicole Young $100 million in divorce settlement

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young attend the premiere

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young attend the premiere of Sony Pictures Classics' "Miles Ahead" at Writers Guild Theater on March 29, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Getty Images/Mike Windle

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Hip-hop icon Dr. Dre and his wife of 25 years, Nicole Young, have reached a financial settlement in their previously finalized divorce.

TMZ.com on Tuesday said Dr. Dre, born Andre Young, 56, and Nicole Young, who is in her early 50s, had filed a property agreement in which the rapper will pay his ex-wife $50 million now and $50 million next year. The website estimates Dr. Dre's net worth as $820 million, largely from his company Beats Electronics and earlier as a co-owner of the seminal rap label Death Row Records.

He and Nicole Young, born Nicole Plotzker, who is the ex-wife of retired NBA player Sedale Threatt, have two adult children, son Truice and daughter Truly. Dr. Dre, a founding member of the rap group N.W.A., has four other children from previous relationships, and a fifth, Andre Young Jr., who died in 2008 at age 20. The couple married on May 25, 1986, and Nicole Young filed for divorce in June 2020; it was finalized earlier this month.

