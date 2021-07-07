TODAY'S PAPER
Drake Bell reveals he's married and a new father

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell took to social media last month to reveal that he is a married father of one. Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Singer-actor Drake Bell has revealed that he married longtime partner Janet Von Schmeling without publicity nearly three years ago and that they are the parents of an infant.

In a tweet the former Nickelodeon star posted on June 29, Bell, 35, wrote in Spanish: "In response to various incorrect rumors, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son. Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes."

On June 28, a U.K. tabloid had posted paparazzi photos of Bell — born Jared Drake Bell, who goes by Drake Campana (the Spanish word for "bell" as his last name) on his social media — and Von Schmeling at Disneyland in California, together with an infant in a baby carriage.

Bell pleaded guilty in Ohio on June 23 to one count of attempted child endangerment, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of disseminating matters harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor, both related to a 15-year-old girl who had attended one of his Cleveland concerts in 2017. Sentencing is scheduled for July 12.

