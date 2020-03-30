Rapper Drake and French artist Sophie Brussaux on Monday shared the first public photos of their 2-year-old son, Adonis.

The four-time Grammy Award winner, 33, shared a multi-image Instagram post including photos of the toddler, as well as a vintage photograph of his parents. In a long caption alluding to quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, he wrote toward the end, "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”

He had opened his inspirational post saying, "What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn't matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light."

Hours later, Brussaux, 30, posted nine additional photos of the blond-haired boy, either solo or with one or both parents, on Instagram. "Thanking God everyday for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends. I wish that much on everyone, keep safe and positive, sending a lot of positive vibes to the world. PS: all this time you thought [Drake] was dark-haired...but Adonis's parents are really blonde," the brunette Brussaux, whose first language is not English, wrote.

She additionally posted much the same message in her native French, and added, "I wish you all so much happiness and love, to keep your loved ones in your heart at this difficult time, which will come to an end; we will all come out stronger."

While Drake has publicly discussed his son, neither he nor Brussaux, a former video-striptease performer under the name Rosee Divine, has posted images of him until now.

Drake initially had been skeptical when Brussaux announced in 2017 she was pregnant with his child, but the rapper soon accepted his paternity. On the single "March 14" from his album "Scorpion," he speaks backed by a beat-heavy tune, "I had to come to terms with the fact that it's not a maybe … the kid is mine / Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time," a reference to Drake's mother, Sandi Graham, who divorced his musician father Dennis Graham when Drake was a child.