Singer Dua Lipa is excoriating an organization that paid for a full-page ad in The New York Times that called her antisemitic for her support of Palestinians, saying it used her name "shamelessly" to "advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations."

In the rambling ad, which appeared in Saturday's newspaper in the main section, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, the head of the World Values Network, named Grammy Award winner Lipa, and the models Bella and Gigi Hadid as three "mega-influencers" who have "accused Israel of ethnic cleansing" and "vilified the Jewish State."

Lipa, 25, took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to "reject the false and appalling allegations" and said the World Values Network twisted what she stands for. "I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism," she wrote.

A cease-fire between Gaza's Hamas and Israeli forces was declared Friday, after 11 days of fighting left more than 250 dead — the vast majority Palestinians.

Many celebrities have taken to social media to post pro-Palestinian messages, including the singer Zayn, Roger Waters, The Weeknd and Mark Ruffalo. Lipa is dating Anwar Hadid, Gigi and Bella's brother.