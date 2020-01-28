Online critics of singers Dua Lipa, Lizzo and Rosalía partying at a Los Angeles strip club after the Grammy Awards Sunday were themselves criticized after the hashtag "#dualipaisoverparty" began trending.

One of the earliest critical tweets, without that hashtag, was posted Monday night after Lizzo, 31, shared an Instagram Stories video of the 24-year-old Lipa tipping strippers at the Hollywood club Crazy Girls. Another video, posted by the entertainment-news site Pop Crave, shows Lizzo, who won three Grammys that night — speaking with rapper Lil Nas X after the ceremony, telling him, "Are you coming to the strip club? … My party's all night, I bought the strip club all night."

"What a good example dua lipa, lizzo, rosalia sexualizing women but well afterward they say they are feminists," read the Spanish-language post in translation. Soon afterward, another Twitter user wrote: "Going to a strip club, objectifying women and throwing your money at them as if they were an object is extremely ... [expletive]. Everyone at that Grammy after party can do better #dualipaisoverparty #lilnasxisoverparty #rosaliaisoverparty."

A backlash quickly arose. "Wait so Women aren't allowed to go to strip clubs now?" wrote one Twitter commenter. "Istg [I swear to God] y'all don't even know how toxic this cancel culture is getting. Y'all got nerve to cancel Dua Lipa for going to a strip club … while there are men in the same industry that do this on a daily basis."

The club itself posted an Instagram photo of Lizzo and others exiting the venue. "Thank you for coming to Crazy Girls. You made Crazy Girls look even more beautiful than it already is. Congratulations on your continued success. @lizzobeeating," read the caption. The club also uploaded a photo of Lipa, 26-year-old Catalán flamenco singer Rosalía and fashion designer Alexander Wang posing together. Wang posted the same photo on his own Instagram account.

Representatives for Lizzo and Lipa did not respond to Newsday requests for comment.