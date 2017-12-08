TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 38° Good Afternoon
Overcast 38° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Dustin Hoffman accused of sexual harassment by second woman

Last month, Hoffman was accused of groping a 17-year-old intern on the set of "Death of a Salesman."

Dustin Hoffman attends the 55th New York Film

Dustin Hoffman attends the 55th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on Oct. 1, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A second actress has come forward to accuse Dustin Hoffman of allegations of sexual harassment.

Kathryn Rossetter, who co-starred with Hoffman in "Death of a Salesman" on Broadway in 1983, says the Oscar-winner would grope her nightly, demand foot rubs and once pulled her slip over her head to expose her breasts in front of the crew.

Rossetter told her account in The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, which comes a month after actress Anna Graham Hunter alleged Hoffman groped her and made inappropriate comments when she was a 17-year-old intern on the set of the 1985 TV movie "Death of a Salesman."

Hoffman 'sorry' for allegedly sexually harassing ex-intern

Anna Graham Hunter says Hoffman "was a predator."

Hoffman's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But Hoffman has previously denied abusing Hunter, saying her allegations were "not reflective of who I am."

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Judd Apatow makes his return to stand-up in Judd Apatow revisits LI comedy roots in Netflix special
Harold Ford Jr. leaves a meeting at the Ford won't contribute to MSNBC until resolving allegations
Bethenny Frankel visits Bethenny Frankel buys former Hamptons B&B
Alec Baldwin, pictured on Nov. 7, 2017 in Baldwin defends calling late-night shows ‘grand juries’
A long time ago, on a TV far, 5 Facts about ‘The Star Wars Holiday Special’
Ellen DeGeneres' Ellen DeGeneres will host a new game show