Three additional women have come forward to accuse film legend Dustin Hoffman of sexual improprieties and assault in the 1980s, including one instance involving a minor teen.

Playwright Cori Thomas told Variety in a story published Thursday that in 1980, as a 16-year-old high-school classmate of Hoffman’s daughter Karina, she had spent a day with her and Hoffman, now 80. Though Thomas’ parents were to have picked her up at a restaurant, Hoffman suggested the three go to the hotel room where he was staying amid divorce proceedings with his first wife, Anne Byrne. After Karina left for her home, “I was left in the hotel room with him alone,” Thomas recalled.

While they waited for her parents, Hoffman, she alleges, came out of the bathroom wearing only a towel, which he dropped. “I was mortified. I didn’t know what to do,” Thomas said. “And he milked it. He milked the fact that he was naked. He stood there. He took his time.” After putting on a robe, he asked her to massage his feet and made suggestive comments, she said. Her mother eventually rang from downstairs and she left. Thomas, shaken, made no mention of the incident until telling a family member seven years later.

Melissa Kester, who now produces corporate instructional videos, told the magazine of having dated a man working on the music for Hoffman’s movie “Ishtar” (1987), and attending recording sessions for the film. On one occasion, Hoffman, she said, playfully invited her into his recording booth, where they were visible only from the chest up through its window. As they stood there, facing out as he recorded some singing, “He literally just stuck his fingers down my pants” and became sexually invasive.

A third, anonymous woman relayed similar behavior while they were in the back of a station wagon filled with people.

Two-time Best Actor Oscar-winner Hoffman declined to comment to Variety. His attorney, in a letter to Variety’s owner, Penske Media, called the accusations “defamatory falsehoods.”

The allegations come nearly a week after actress Kathryn Rossetter accused Hoffman of groping and sexually harassing her in 1985 while working on the Broadway production of “Death of a Salesman.” In November, writer Anna Graham Hunter had accused Hoffman of groping and harassing her while she interned on the set of the “Salesman” TV film.