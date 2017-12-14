TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 25° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 25° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Dustin Hoffman accused by 3 more women of sexual impropriety

The actor’s attorney called the report “defamatory falsehoods.”

Dustin Hoffman was accused of sexual misconduct by

Dustin Hoffman was accused of sexual misconduct by three more women on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Three additional women have come forward to accuse film legend Dustin Hoffman of sexual improprieties and assault in the 1980s, including one instance involving a minor teen.

Playwright Cori Thomas told Variety in a story published Thursday that in 1980, as a 16-year-old high-school classmate of Hoffman’s daughter Karina, she had spent a day with her and Hoffman, now 80. Though Thomas’ parents were to have picked her up at a restaurant, Hoffman suggested the three go to the hotel room where he was staying amid divorce proceedings with his first wife, Anne Byrne. After Karina left for her home, “I was left in the hotel room with him alone,” Thomas recalled.

While they waited for her parents, Hoffman, she alleges, came out of the bathroom wearing only a towel, which he dropped. “I was mortified. I didn’t know what to do,” Thomas said. “And he milked it. He milked the fact that he was naked. He stood there. He took his time.” After putting on a robe, he asked her to massage his feet and made suggestive comments, she said. Her mother eventually rang from downstairs and she left. Thomas, shaken, made no mention of the incident until telling a family member seven years later.

Melissa Kester, who now produces corporate instructional videos, told the magazine of having dated a man working on the music for Hoffman’s movie “Ishtar” (1987), and attending recording sessions for the film. On one occasion, Hoffman, she said, playfully invited her into his recording booth, where they were visible only from the chest up through its window. As they stood there, facing out as he recorded some singing, “He literally just stuck his fingers down my pants” and became sexually invasive.

A third, anonymous woman relayed similar behavior while they were in the back of a station wagon filled with people.

Two-time Best Actor Oscar-winner Hoffman declined to comment to Variety. His attorney, in a letter to Variety’s owner, Penske Media, called the accusations “defamatory falsehoods.”

The allegations come nearly a week after actress Kathryn Rossetter accused Hoffman of groping and sexually harassing her in 1985 while working on the Broadway production of “Death of a Salesman.” In November, writer Anna Graham Hunter had accused Hoffman of groping and harassing her while she interned on the set of the “Salesman” TV film.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Tavis Smiley, pictured on April 27, 2016, reacted Smiley: PBS is rushing to judgment about me
BBC America will air coverage of the World BBC America takes aim at darts tournaments coverage
Oprah Winfrey arrives for the David Foster Foundation Winfrey to receive Globes' Cecil B. DeMille Award
Jimmy Kimmel returned to his show Monday, Dec. Kimmel pleads for better health care for children
Raven-Symone was named as a co-host of 'The View' co-hosts through the years
Jean-Claude Van Damme as the lead in Amazon ‘Jean-Claude Van Johnson’: Fascinating, but uneven