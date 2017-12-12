TODAY'S PAPER
Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian expecting second child

The action-movie star and his singer-songwriter girlfriend will be having a girl.

Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere of Jumanji: Welcome

Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere of Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' at Vue West End on Dec. 7, 2017, in London. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jeff Spicer

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his singer-songwriter girlfriend Lauren Hashian are expecting their second child together.

The WWE wrestler turned action-film star, 45 wrote on Instagram that their first daughter Jasmine, who turns 2 on Saturday, “would like to make a big announcement - IT’S A GIRL! Lauren and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis. And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana,” he wrote in a nod to his mother’s Samoan heritage, using the native word for supernatural force or power.

“All girls. One dude. And a boy dog,” he continued. “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Johnson also is father to 16-year-old Simone Alexandra Johnson, his daughter with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

On Tusday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Johnson told the host, “Lauren and I are so happy,” adding, “Say, you know the crazy thing is, I was raised by women and I, still to this day, [am] totally and completely, a hundred percent surrounded by women. Yes!” he said to audience applause. “And I love it!”

Comedian and recent new dad Kevin Hart, Johnson’s co-star in the upcoming “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” joined him onstage and teased, “Another girl? … Ach! He can’t make boys!” Responded Johnson: “Well, once Kevin finds out who the dad is for his boy, it’s gonna be beautiful!”

