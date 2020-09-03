In an impassioned video on his social media, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed that he, his wife and their two young daughters each have recovered from COVID-19, and he urged the public to "control the controllables" and take medically recommended precautions, including wearing a mask.

"It baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing ... [a] mask and make it part of a political agenda, politicizing it," the film star and former WWE champion, 48, said in his 11 ½-minute discourse. "It has nothing to do with politics. Wear your mask. … It is the right thing to do. And it's the responsible thing to do, not only for yourself but for your family and your loved ones, but also for your fellow human beings."

He explained that he and his wife Lauren, who turns 36 on Tuesday, and their daughters Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, "all tested positive for COVID-19. And I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, personally. ..."

The illness had manifested over the past 2 ½ to 3 weeks, Johnson said. "Our babies, Jazzy and Tia, they had a little sore throat the first couple of days, but other than that, they bounced back and it's been life as normal. … It was a little bit different for Lauren and ... [me], we had a rough go, but we got through it."

Saying they had contracted the disease "from very close family friends" whom he called "devastated" at having infected them, the "Jumanji" film-series star advised that when having even trusted loved ones visit, "have them tested the day before, and if they test positive, you stay away." He suggested utilizing antioxidants and taking other wellness steps to help strengthen the immune system.

Johnson additionally noted that while his mother "operates with very low lung capacity" because of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and after having had much of a lung removed years ago while fighting cancer, she nonetheless "wears her mask every day because it's the best thing for her health and her safety but also, again, it's the right thing to do when it comes to protecting other people."

"Remember these takeaways that I shared with you and stay healthy, my friends," Johnson concluded, "and I'll see you down the road."