Dwayne Johnson rocks the No. 1 position this year on Forbes magazine's annual list of highest-paid actors. Moving up from No. 2 last year, he displaces film star and tequila mogul George Clooney, who fell out of the top 10.

The recently married Johnson, 47, earned an estimated $89.4 million between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019, Forbes said, primarily for movies but also for his HBO series "Ballers" and for products including apparel and headphones. He collected $23.5 million as salary for his upcoming sequel "Jumanji: The Next Level" and is expected to collect box office royalties of up to 15 percent. He additionally is a producer of that film, and starred in and produced the current box-office hit "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw."

Chris Hemsworth, 36, jumped from fourth place last year to second with $76.4 million. Portraying the superhero Thor in this year's "Avengers: Endgame," he is one of four Marvel Cinematic Universe stars on the list. Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark / Iron Man), 54, repeats at No. 3 with $66 million, Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America), 38, rises from No. 10 to No. 8 with $43.5 million, and list newcomer Paul Rudd (Scott Lang / Ant-Man), 50, reaches No. 9, with $41 million.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, 51, who has made the top 10 every year since 2015, marks his highest spot yet at No. 4, with $65 million. International action star and producer Jackie Chan is at No. 5, with $58 million, and "A Star Is Born" director, co-producer, co-writer and co-star Bradley Cooper, 44, hits the list for the first time since 2014 with $57 million, to tie with Adam Sandler for sixth place.

Forbes bases its pretax gross estimates on data from Box Office Mojo, comScore, IMDb and Nielsen, plus interviews with industry insiders. Agent, manager and attorney percentages are not deducted.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.