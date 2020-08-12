For a second year running, action star Dwayne Johnson toplines Forbes magazine's annual list of highest-paid actors.

With "Jumanji: The Next Level" and "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" among his movies last year, and a $23.5 million payday for the upcoming Netflix film "Red Notice" starring him, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, the 48-year-old actor, producer and former WWE champion earned an estimated $87.5 million between June 1, 2019, and June 1, 2020. Also contributing was his line of athletic wear from Under Armour, Project Rock.

No. 2 is his "Red Notice" co-star, Reynolds, 43, making the list for the first time since hitting No. 15 in 2017, the last year Forbes ranked 20 rather than 10 stars. As with most actors on the list, Netflix is responsible for much of his earnings, paying him $20 million each for "Red Notice" and last year's "6 Underground" on his way to an estimated $71.5 million. He additionally has upcoming films including "Free Guy" and "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard."

Mark Wahlberg, 49, the No. 1 star in 2017, returns for the first time since then with $58 million to snag third place -- largely on the strength of his Netflix movie "Spenser Confidential," which Forbes called the third-most-watched original film on the streaming service when it was released in March. Wahlberg is also a prolific producer, with the HBO documentary series "McMillions," the upcoming HBO Max reality show "Wahl Street" and other programs.

Rounding out the top five are Ben Affleck with $55 million, nosing out Vin Diesel's $54 million. Both have Netflix projects among their recent work, with Affleck, who turns 48 on Saturday, starring opposite Anne Hathaway in February's "The Last Thing He Wanted," and Diesel, 53, serving as an executive producer on last year's animated series "Fast & Furious Spy Racers."

Also on the list, in order, are Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, 52, who has made the top 10 every year since 2015; newcomer Lin-Manuel Miranda, 40; Will Smith, 51, for the third year in a row; Netflix hit-maker Adam Sandler, 53, for his fourth consecutive year; and Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan, still going strong at 66 and on the list for a sixth straight time.

Forbes bases its pre-tax gross estimates on data from Box Office Mojo, ComScore, IMDb and Nielsen, plus interviews with industry insiders. Agent, manager and attorney percentages are not deducted.