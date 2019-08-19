Dwayne Johnson marries longtime girlfriend

A host of celebrities are congratulating Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his singer-songwriter girlfriend Lauren Hashian, who married Sunday after 13 years and two children together. The couple had not announced an engagement.

"We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaika'i (blessed)," the screen star and WWE legend, 47, wrote on Instagram Monday, alongside two photos of himself and Hashian, 34, on a grassy field overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The bride wore a white, floor-length gown with floral appliqués and a long veil, while the groom sported white pants and a white open-necked dress shirt.

Hashian, a daughter of the late John "Sib" Hashian, former drummer for Boston, has not commented publicly.

Congratulatory comments poured in from entertainment and sports figures including Kevin Hart, Johnson's co-star in the 2016 action comedy "Central Intelligence"; Ryan Reynolds, who has an uncredited cameo in Johnson's current "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"; actors Jessica Chastain, Karen Gillan and Marlon Wayans; former New York Giants star and now "Good Morning America" co-host Michael Strahan; NFL quarterback Tom Brady; Olympian and former ski champion Lindsey Vonn; and hip-hop icon Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Johnson and Hashian met in Boston in 2006 while he was shooting "The Game Plan" there, according to The Boston Herald, and sometime afterward began dating. They were first photographed together while in Hawaii in 2008. The couple are parents to daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1. Johnson additionally is father to Simone, who turned 18 on Aug. 14 and is his daughter with ex-wife Dany Garcia, from whom he amicably separated in 2007 after 10 years of marriage.

Johnson in July 2018 told "Entertainment Tonight" of Hashian, "I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, 'Oh, did you get married?' I'm like, 'No. Easy. Don't rush big daddy.' "

The marriage comes as Johnson is also enjoying the box-office success of "Hobbs & Shaw," which has earned $133.7 million domestically since opening early this month. He will next be seen in "Jumanjo: The Next Level," which opens in December.