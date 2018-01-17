Dylan Farrow wants to ‘bring down’ Woody Allen

In her first televised interview, Dylan Farrow, adopted daughter of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow, reiterated her long-standing claim that Allen molested her when she was 7, which the filmmaker has denied. No charges were ever filed.

In an excerpt from a “CBS This Morning” interview scheduled to air Thursday, Farrow responded to co-host Gayle King wondering if the 32-year-old wanted “to bring Woody Allen down.”

“Why shouldn’t I want to bring him down?” Farrow replied. “Why shouldn’t I be angry? Why shouldn’t I be hurt? Why shouldn’t I feel some sort of outrage . . . after all these years being ignored and disbelieved and tossed aside?”

CBS quoted Farrow as saying, “I am credible and I am telling the truth and I think it’s important that people realize that one victim, one accuser, matters. And that they are enough to change things.”

In August 1992, Dylan Farrow told her mother that Allen had behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner at Mia Farrow’s Bridgewater, Connecticut, summer home. A monthslong investigation by child-abuse specialists at Yale-New Haven Hospital concluded no molestation had occurred, and in September 1993, a Connecticut state’s attorney said he would not prosecute. The issue was revived in February 2014 through Dylan Farrow’s open letter to The New York Times.

When King suggested some might not believe her account after so many years, Farrow responded, “I suppose that’s on them, but all I can do is speak my truth and hope . . . that somebody will believe me instead of just hearing.”

Allen’s representative told Newsday a statement was being prepared for release Thursday. She added that Allen had also been exonerated by New York State child welfare services and by two adoption agencies when he adopted daughters Bechet and Manzie, with wife Soon-Yi Previn.

In related news, “Call Me by Your Name” star Timothée Chalamet said on Instagram Tuesday that his earnings for a role in Allen’s upcoming “A Rainy Day in New York” would be donated to charity. “I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer,” he wrote, going on to say, “I don’t want to profit from my work on the film . . . I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Actor Alec Baldwin, however, pointed out in two tweets Tuesday that Allen “was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked w WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career. . . . This is a charge that was investigated aggressively and resulted in . . . nothing. What would it take for you to at least consider that he is telling the truth?”