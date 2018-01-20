TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 48° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 48° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Ed Sheeran announces engagement on Instagram

Ed Sheeran has announced his engagement to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran attends Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at

Ed Sheeran attends Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in New York. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Ed Sheeran has announced his engagement to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

The Grammy-winning singer posted a picture of the two on his Instagram page Saturday morning saying the two got engaged right before the new year.

He said they are "very happy and in love" and that their "cats are chuffed as well."

Sheeran said last fall how Seaborn inspired his song "Perfect," which is Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Sheeran and Seaborn were friends when the two attended school in Suffolk, England. They reconnected years later.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Actor Jonah Hill attends the 'Don't Worry, He Celebrities at Sundance Film Festival 2018
Ann Curry is the executive producer and reporter ‘We’ll Meet Again’: Curry’s perfect second act
Garrett Hedlund and Sharon Stone in ‘Mosaic’ review: Enjoyable and addictive
Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino walks with his fiancee 'The Situation' admits to tax evasion
This season, Bravo's ‘Summer House’ returning for season 2
Matt Czuchry, left, Emily VanCamp and guest star ‘The Resident’: Clichéd medical drama