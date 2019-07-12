TODAY'S PAPER
85° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
85° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Ed Sheeran confirms he's married to Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran attends the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver

Ed Sheeran attends the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2019 on July 05 in London. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jeff Spicer

By The Associated Press
Print

LONDON — Ed Sheeran has confirmed for the first time that he and long-time girlfriend Cherry Seaborn are married.

British media reported the pair wed before Christmas in front of about 40 friends and family.

In an interview with broadcaster Charlamagne Tha God to promote his album "No.6 Collaborations Project," Sheeran talked about how he wrote the song "Remember the Name," which refers to "my wife."

The 28-year-old British singer-songwriter said "I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out."

The album, released Friday, includes collaborations with Justin Bieber, Stormzy, Eminem, 50 Cent and Bruno Mars.

Sheeran and Seaborn, 26, met at primary school in eastern England and announced their engagement in 2018.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Cameron Boyce arrives at WE Day California at Disney cancels premiere after death of star Cameron Boyce
WABC meteorologist Lee Goldberg at the Cradle of WABC special looks at LI's role in Apollo mission
Luke Islam of Garden City South performs on LI tween talks about his big night on 'AGT'
John F. Kennedy Jr., with his wife, Carolyn 'JFK Jr.: The Final Year': Intelligent, moving portrait
Viola Davis in a scene from "How To ABC's 'How to Get Away with Murder' to end after next season
Luke Islam of Garden City wowed the judges LI tween wows judges on 'America's Got Talent'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search