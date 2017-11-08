Police in Los Angeles say they are investigating a sexual assault report filed against former "Gossip Girl" star Ed Westwick days after an actress accused him of raping her.

LAPD spokesman Off. Michael Lopez tells The Associated Press that the report was filed Tuesday and the British actor is listed as a suspect.

In a Facebook post on Monday, actress Kristina Cohen said that Westwick sexually assaulted her three years ago. The Hollywood Reporter says it has obtained a copy of the police report and verified it was filed by Cohen.

Westwick said in a social media post Tuesday that he doesn't know Cohen and added: "I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape." Westwick's representatives didn't immediately return a request for further comment Wednesday.