LI's Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer

Eddie Money performs at the Great South Bay

Eddie Money performs at the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue on Sunday, July 16, 2017. Photo Credit: Bruce Gilbert

By The Associated Press
Long Island Music Hall of Famer Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer. The singer and Plainedge-native, known for such hits as "Two Tickets to Paradise" and "Take Me Home Tonight," says his fate is in "God's hands."

Money's comments appear in a video released Saturday from his AXS TV reality series "Real Money." The full episode airs Sept. 12.

In the video, Money says he discovered he had cancer after what he thought was a routine checkup. The 70-year-old whose real name is Edward Mahoney learned that the disease had spread to his liver and lymph nodes.

Money said it hit him "really, really hard."

Money celebrated his 70th birthday with a show at NYCB Theatre at Westbury in March, but has had numerous health problems since then, including heart valve surgery in May and pneumonia after the procedure, leading to his cancellation of a planned summer tour.

By The Associated Press

