Eddie Murphy inducted into NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame

Eddie Murphy was inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame at the organization’s show that highlighted works by entertainers and athletes of color.

After Murphy accepted his induction award Saturday night, the Roosevelt-raised actor-comedian said he was "very moved" by the honor. He was presented the award by his longtime friend and "Coming 2 America" co-star Arsenio Hall.

"I’ve been making movies for 40 years now ... 40 years. This is the perfect thing to commemorate that and be brought into the hall of fame," he said. "Thank you very much. I’m very moved."

The hall of fame induction is bestowed on an individual who is viewed as a pioneer in their respective field and whose influence shaped the "profession for generations to come."

Previous inductees include Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder, Spike Lee, Ray Charles and Sidney Poitier.

Murphy began his career as a stand-up comic as a teenager and eventually joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live." He starred in the box office hit "48 Hours" and made his mark in a slew of films such as "Beverly Hills Cop," "Coming to America," "The Nutty Professor," "Dr. Dolittle" and "Dolemite Is My Name." His latest film "Coming 2 America" was released on Amazon this month.

The virtual awards ceremony aired live on BET. It was also simulcast on CBS, MTV, VH1, MTV2, BET HER and LOGO.

The late Chadwick Boseman won best actor in a motion picture for his role in "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom." The actor, who also starred in the blockbuster Marvel film "Black Panther," died at 43 last year after he privately battled colon cancer.

"As always, he would give all honor and glory to the most high God," said the teary-eyed Simone Ledward Boseman, the actor’s wife, who accepted the award on his behalf. "He would thank his mom and dad. And he would give honor to his ancestors as we now honor him."

She also urged Black people over the age of 45 to get screened for colon cancer.

LeBron James received the President’s Award for his public service achievements. He thanked the NAACP for recognizing his efforts beyond the basketball court.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar was recognized for his efforts through his LeBron James Family Foundation and his I PROMISE School, a co-curricular educational initiative. Last year, he launched More Than a Vote — a coalition of Black athletes and artists — that is dedicated to educating and protecting Black voters.

"This award is so much more than myself," James said. "I’m here receiving it, but this dives into everything that I’m a part of."

Michelle Obama presented Stacey Abrams with the first Social Justice Impact award. Abrams was honored for being a political force and her voting rights work that helped turn Georgia into a swing state.

Abrams paid homage to her parents for her upbringing.

"They taught me and my five siblings that having nothing was not an excuse for doing nothing," she said. "Instead, they showed us by word and deed to use our faith as a shield to protect the defenseless, to use our voices to call out injustices, and to use our education and our time to solve the problems that others turn away from."

Viola Davis took home best actress for her film and television roles in "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom" and "How to Get Away with Murder."