Eddie Murphy's son dating Martin Lawrence's daughter

The eldest son of Roosevelt-raised comedy icon Eddie Murphy and the eldest daughter of comedian Martin Lawrence are a couple.

On June 24, the 32-year-old Eric Murphy, son of Eddie Murphy and Paulette McNeely, had posted two versions of the same Instagram photo (one with a black-and-white filter, the other in color) of himself and Jasmine Lawrence, 25, captioned, "Head over heels in LOVE with YOU." Jasmine Lawrence commented, "I LOVE YOU" there, and on Saturday posted two Instagram photos of themselves, one in which they smile to the camera, the other in which he kisses her.

"Happy birthday, my love!" she wrote. "I'm so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side. Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!"

Eddie Murphy has 10 children, aged 2½ to 32 years old, from five relationships. Jasmine Lawrence is the daughter of Martin Lawrence and his first wife, Miss Virginia USA 1994 Patricia Southall, who is currently separated from NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith. Martin Lawrence also has two daughters with his second ex-wife, Shamicka Gibbs: Iyanna, 20, and Amara, 18.