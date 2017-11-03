This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
NYPD: Actress Ellen Barkin surprises burglar at Manhattan home

Actress who plays crime-boss matriarch on “Animal Kingdom” tweets about NYPD response to burglary.

Actress Ellen Barkin, of

Actress Ellen Barkin, of "Animal Kingdom," says she surprised a burglar at her Manhattan home Wednesday. Photo Credit: TNT / Doug Hyun

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
Actress Ellen Barkin, who plays a crime-boss matriarch on TNT’s “Animal Kingdom,” was the victim of a crime in real life.

The NYPD confirmed Friday that Barkin reported she had surprised a burglar about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday at her Manhattan home.

Barkin told officers she saw a man on the balcony of her apartment on West 12th Street, and held the balcony door closed while the burglar tried to push it in, police said.

The burglar fled, and police said officers searched the area but found no suspects.

Barkin later tweeted about the burglary and its aftermath.

“ . . . the first responders were great, here in 70secs! still waiting for the detectives . . . it’s only been 4 hours,” she tweeted.

She followed that up with another tweet reading: “My heart breaks for another day that will live in infamy but crime is still going on . . . in my house.”

The NYPD said in an mail Friday that: “Patrol [officers] responded with[in] 2 minutes. 6th Precinct detectives were assisting in the terror investigation on the West Side Highway.”

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

