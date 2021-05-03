TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Ellie Goulding, husband welcome first child

New mom Ellie Goulding didn't reveal that she

New mom Ellie Goulding didn't reveal that she was pregnant until February. Credit: Getty Images/John Phillips

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
British singer Ellie Goulding and her husband, art consultant Caspar Jopling, have welcomed their first child.

The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum Goulding, 34, had revealing her pregnancy in February when she was 30 weeks along. On Sunday, the 29-year-old Jopling wrote on his Instagram Stories feed, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, "Mum and baby both healthy and happy :) Extremely grateful. I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job, but during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy," he said, ending with a thanks.

"Lights" and "Love Me Like You Do" singer Goulding and her Oxford, Harvard and Eton-educated husband became engaged in August 2018 and married a year later. She has not commented publicly.

