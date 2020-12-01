Actor Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, on Tuesday announced he is transgender.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," the "Juno," "X-Men" franchise and "Umbrella Academy" star said on social media in a graphical-text letter. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

The Academy Award-nominated Canadian actor, 33, who in 2014 came out publicly as gay, went on to say Tuesday that he felt "overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community." He thanked them for their "courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

He asked "for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I'm scared of invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence."

Page also addressed transphobia in his letter, saying, "To the political leaders who work to criminalize trans health care and deny our right to exist and to all of those with a massive platform who continue to spew hostility toward the trans community: you have blood on your hands. You unleash a fury of vile and demeaning rage that lands on the shoulders of the trans community, a community in which 40% of trans adults report attempting suicide. Enough is enough. You aren't being 'canceled,' you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won't be silent in the face of your attacks."

He concluded, "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

Page's wife of nearly three years, dancer-choreographer Emma Portner, who is in her mid-20s, commented on Page's Instagram post, "[L]ove you so much elliot." The official "Umbrella Academy" account wrote in the comments section, "[S]o proud of our superhero!! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT!!!"

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Also posting supportive comments were filmmaker Jason Reitman, who directed Page's Oscar-nominated performance in "Juno" (2007), and Anna Paquin, who played the superhero Rogue to Page's Kitty Pryde in two "X-Men" movies.

Netflix last month renewed "The Umbrella Academy" for a third season. The streaming service's ensemble drama about a dysfunctional family of young people with superpowers, features Page as a female character, Vanya Hargreeves. Variety reported Tuesday that Hargreeves' gender will remain as is, but that Netflix is updating Page's on-screen credits in all programming it carries.