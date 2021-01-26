TODAY'S PAPER
Entertainment

Actor Elliot Page, dancer Emma Portner divorcing

Spouses Emma Portner, left, and Elliot Page are

Spouses Emma Portner, left, and Elliot Page are getting a divorce. Credit: Getty Images / Jeremy Chan

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Academy Award-nominated actor Elliot Page and his wife, New York dancer-choreographer Emma Portner, are divorcing after three years.

After TMZ.com on Tuesday reported that Page, 33, had just filed for divorce in Manhattan, the two issued a joint statement to media: "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."

Page had announced on Jan. 3, 2018, that he (then known as Ellen Page) and Portner, who is in her mid-20s, had married at some recent unspecified date.

The actor earned an Oscar nomination for "Juno" (2007) and currently stars in Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy."

After publicly coming out as gay in 2014, Page announced on Dec. 1 that he was transgender.

