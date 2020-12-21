Elliot Page expresses gratitude for support

Academy Award-nominated actor Elliot Page is expressing gratitude to those who have supported his recent announcement that he is transgender.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you," Page, 33, wrote on Twitter and Facebook Sunday. "Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other."

The "Juno" Oscar-nominee, currently a star of the Netflix ensemble drama "The Umbrella Academy," added, "If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline," respectively the crowdsourcing group TranSanta, co-founded by "Pose" star Indya Moore that helps provide holiday gifts for trans youth in need; and the charitable organization Trans Lifeline. "See you in 2021. Xoxo Elliot."

Well-wishers commenting on his Instagram account included Emmy Award-winning director Reed Morano, a former Long Islander whose family founded and runs Matthew's Seafood Restaurant & Market in Ocean Beach, and Shawn Ashmore, who played the superhero Bobby Drake/Iceman opposite Page's Kitty Pryde in "X-Men: The Last Stand" (2006) and "X-Men: Days of Future Past" (2014).

Jennifer Garner, who starred alongside Page in "Juno" (2007), commented, "Major, huge love to you, Elliot." Actresses Ilana Glazer, Laura Linney, Janelle Monáe and Kate Mara likewise offered support, as did filmmaker James Gunn ("Guardians of the Galaxy" and its sequel).

On Instagram Stories, Page reposted TranSanta's reposting of a photo by disabled musician and baker Nora B., who uses the Instagram handle Nora Kwonder. On a large, cakelike gingerbread cookie made by Nora B. was a stylized depiction of Page and trans actress Laverne Cox on the red carpet at the 2014 GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, where Page presented Cox with one of the accolades. Instagram Stories posts cycle out in 24 hours.

Page had come out as gay that same year. The star, formerly the critically acclaimed actress Ellen Page, earlier this month announced his transition. He is married to New York dancer-choreographer Emma Portner.