Elton John defends Harry, Meghan for taking private jet

Singer Elton John says he's "deeply distressed" by media accounts that criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for taking a private jet to go on vacation despite the flight's carbon impact of the planet.

John took to social media on Monday to slam stories that suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were hypocritical for accepting jet travel to stay at his home in Nice, France, despite their devotion to eco-causes.

“I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week,” he posted on his verified Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts. “Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death.”

John and his partner, David Furnish, "wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight.”

He says the flight was carbon neutral because it was offset by a contribution to Carbon Footprint.

John also made a plea for the press to “cease these relentless and untrue assassinations” on Prince Harry and Markle.

The royal couple's scheduled summer travels also includes a trip to Balmoral Castle to visit Queen Elizabeth and other family members. In September, they will head to Africa with baby Archie.