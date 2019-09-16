LI wedding planner designed nuptials for Z-100's Elvis Duran

Following their official marriage last month on Staten Island, longtime Z100 radio host Elvis Duran and his fiancé, Alex Carr, held a lavish wedding ceremony Saturday at the Eldorado Hotel & Spa in Santa Fe, New Mexico, using Long Island event planner Michael Russo.

"Still recovering from this weekend in Santa Fe New Mexico," radio host and wedding guest Charlamagne Tha God wrote on Instagram Monday. "Had the pleasure of watching my Radio Godfather @elvisduran get married to my guy @acarrzoo (I steal a lot of his memes and don't credit him but that's another story) they say what happens in Santa Fe ends up on social media but I didn't take any pics or video because I was to busy enjoying the moment…. Congrats to my guys and I wish them a lifetime of happiness!!!"

On Sunday, Carr, a senior zookeeper at the Staten Island Zoo, reposted an Instagram photo of the newlyweds shot by wedding photographer Philip Siciliano. "And so they lived happily ever after - congratulations to Elvis & Alex on their amazing wedding yesterday," Siciliano wrote. "I think we broke Santa Fe."

TV medical personality Dr. Mehmet Oz spoke at the ceremony, said the "Morning Show" website. The roughly 330 others guests included businesswoman and "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran, comedian Lisa Lampanelli, "Good Day New York" host Rosanna Scotto, Duran's colleagues from his nationally syndicated "The Morning Show," New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Lynne Patton, administrator of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to the Staten Island Advance.

"Growing up, I’ve never thought I would be able to get married," Carr, who is in his late 30s, told that newspaper. "Now I am married to my best friend, my biggest supporter, and the person who loves me the most."

The Day of the Dead-themed wedding was designed by the Babylon-based Michael Russo Events. "Visually, it's one of the most exciting weddings I've ever planned," the Smithtown-born Russo, 40, told People magazine.

Carr and Duran, who is in his mid-50s, became engaged in Santa Fe on July 13, 2018. The two were married Aug. 22 at the Richmond County Surrogate Court in Staten Island, officiated by Judge Matthew Titone, who also officiated the Sante Fe ceremony, said the Advance.