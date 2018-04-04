“Sicario” and “A Quiet Place” star Emily Blunt alluded Wednesday to being teased or bullied as a preteen for her stuttering.

“The worst is having it at, like, 12, 13,” Blunt, 35, said on “The Jess Cagle Interview” on the streaming channel People TV. “You’re like, ‘Come on, man.’ It’s just so weird.” She learned, she said, “to do a lot of funny voices and funny accents because I could speak more fluently if I didn’t sound like me.”

This led indirectly to her acting career. “I had this fantastic teacher when I was 12 and he asked me to be in the class play. . . . And he said, ‘I think you are funny, and you should do it. And have you ever thought about doing it in a different voice? Because I’ve heard you doing your impersonations of people and why don’t you do it in a silly voice?’ And so I did the play in a stupid voice and spoke fluently.”

Blunt, who works with the American Institute of Stuttering, explained the condition is hereditary. “It’s nothing to do with an anxiety disorder, or a nervous disposition. . . . It’s just a kind of brain synapse thing that happens to people who are genetically predisposed to have it.”