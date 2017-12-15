TODAY'S PAPER
Eminem to open pop-up restaurant with menu featuring 'mom's spaghetti'

Eminem says food and exclusive merchandise will be available at the event.

Eminem attends the premiere of

Eminem attends the premiere of "Southpaw" in New York on July 20, 2015. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
DETROIT - Rapper Eminem is hosting a promotional event in Detroit in the style of a pop-up restaurant with a menu featuring "mom's spaghetti."

Eminem touted the Friday event at the Shelter club to promote his new album, "Revival," in a tweet Thursday, saying: "Detroit! Come vomit up some spaghetti with me this weekend at our official #Revival pop up."

He says food and exclusive merchandise will be available.

The spaghetti menu item is a nod to lyrics from his Oscar-winning hit "Lose Yourself" from the movie, "8 Mile," in which he's so nervous about competing in a rap battle that "there's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti."

Last month, the rapper released a freestyle rap that derided President Donald Trump, focusing on Trump's campaign against NFL national anthem protests.

