Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund welcome first child

"American Horror Story: Coven" and "Holidate" star Emma Roberts and her boyfriend, actor Garrett Hedlund, have welcomed their first child together.

E! News said Monday it had confirmed a report at TMZ.com saying Roberts, 29, who had announced her pregnancy in August, and Hedlund, 36, on Sunday had a boy named Rhodes. Neither parent has publicly commented.

Hedlund's credits include the movies "TRON: Legacy" (2010), "On the Road" (2012) and "Mudbound" (2017). He and Roberts, daughter of actor Eric Roberts and niece of Oscar-winner Julia Roberts, were first photographed appearing romantic in public together in March 2019 in New York.