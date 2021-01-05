TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Evening
SEARCH
39° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Reports: Emma Stone, Dave McCary expecting first child

Dave McCary and Emma Stone, are reportedly married

Dave McCary and Emma Stone, are reportedly married and expecting their first child. Credit: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Brian Rothmuller

By Newsday Staff
Print

Are "La La Land" Academy Award winner Emma Stone and her husband, "Saturday Night Live" segment director Dave McCary, expecting their first child together?

People magazine and E! News on Monday each cited an anonymous source to confirm that photos published earlier that day in a British tabloid, which appear to show Stone looking visibly pregnant, are accurate.

Neither the actress, 32, who has no evident social-media accounts, nor McCary have commented publicly.

The couple had announced their engagement via an Instagram post on Dec. 4, 2019, and reportedly married in secret last year.

Stone, whose work include two films each in the "Zombieland" and "The Amazing Spider-Man" franchises, is upcoming as a live-action Cruella de Vil in "Cruella," based on the character from Disney's animated "One Hundred and One Dalmatians" (1961).

By Newsday Staff

More Entertainment

Surviving cast members of TV's "The Waltons" are 'Waltons' cast reunite for online fundraiser
Los Angeles-produced late-night shows for Jimmy Kimmel, left, Kimmel, Corden shows again airing from hosts' homes
Ted Danson (l) and Bobby Moynihan in NBC's 'Mr. Mayor': Ted Danson, Tina Fey's wan, predictable sitcom
Michael Chiklis as Ben Clemens on CBS 'Coyote': Michael Chiklis returns in compelling drama
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Chadwick Boseman Celebrities who died in 2020
Meghan McCain in November 2019. Meghan McCain returning to 'The View' on Jan. 4
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search