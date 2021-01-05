Are "La La Land" Academy Award winner Emma Stone and her husband, "Saturday Night Live" segment director Dave McCary, expecting their first child together?

People magazine and E! News on Monday each cited an anonymous source to confirm that photos published earlier that day in a British tabloid, which appear to show Stone looking visibly pregnant, are accurate.

Neither the actress, 32, who has no evident social-media accounts, nor McCary have commented publicly.

The couple had announced their engagement via an Instagram post on Dec. 4, 2019, and reportedly married in secret last year.

Stone, whose work include two films each in the "Zombieland" and "The Amazing Spider-Man" franchises, is upcoming as a live-action Cruella de Vil in "Cruella," based on the character from Disney's animated "One Hundred and One Dalmatians" (1961).