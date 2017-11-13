After tweeting about her long lost aunt on Long Island Saturday, actress Emmy Rossum has connected with her relatives.

The “Shameless” star posted on Twitter Saturday that she was looking for her aunt Laura — or possibly “Lara or Lora” — who is around 50 years old and whose last name could begin with a P. Rossum, 31, also wrote that her aunt’s husband might be of Italian heritage and in the food truck business.

Newsday reported about the actress’ search for her aunt in a story published in Monday’s paper. Anthony Minichini happened upon the article and sent a photo of the story to his three children, according to Minichini’s daughter, Ashley Minichini.

Update. Found my aunt and three cousins. Thanks to all online who helped!!! — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) November 13, 2017

The family had known that they were related to Rossum but Ashley Minichini, 22, said she had never met or spoken to the actress.

“I was wondering why she would be trying to look now,” said Ashley Minichini, who lives in Suffolk County but declined to say which community. “I thought that’s really nice of her. It made me really happy.”

The story prompted Ashley Minichini’s sister, Alexis Minichini, to reach out to Rossum on Twitter Monday.

“Hi Emmy! I’m Laura’s daughter, except our last name begins with an M not a P,” Alexis Minichini tweeted to Rossum at about 11 a.m. “My mom wants to see u.”

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

She also wrote: “My dad sent me the news article so I went to your Twitter right away.”

Rossum later tweeted: “Update. Found my aunt and three cousins. Thanks to all online who helped!!!”

Ashley Minichini said she’s not yet sure when she’s planning to meet with her celebrity cousin.