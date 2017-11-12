This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 47° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 47° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Emmy Rossum looking for ‘long lost aunt’ on LI

"Shameless" star Emmy Rossum in an undated photo. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Richard Shotwell

By Rachel Uda  rachel.uda@newsday.com @Rachel_Uda
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Actress Emmy Rossum is searching for her long lost aunt, who she believes could be on Long Island, the “Shameless” star tweeted Saturday.

Rossum’s aunt Laura — or possibly “Lara or Lora” — has a last name that may start with P and is around 50 years old, she wrote in a series of three tweets.

Rossum also wrote that her aunt’s husband might be of Italian heritage and in the food truck business. The Manhattan native says she’s hoping to connect with her aunt’s daughter.

“Sound familiar anyone?” Rossum posted to Twitter.

Many fans wished Rossum luck in finding her aunt, while some joked she had “just described half of Long Island.”

A representative for Rossum could not immediately be reached for comment.

Headshot

Rachel Uda writes trending stories on issues across Long Island and also covers breaking news.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Latest ‘SNL’ takes on sexual misconduct
This image released by Lifetime shows Alana Boden, Lifetime to premiere movie on Elizabeth Smart's kidnapping
Why ‘The Good Doctor’ is fall TV’s only breakout show
HANDLE: @nickiminaj FOLLOWERS: approximately 84 million 25 most-followed celebrities on Instagram
Brian ‘Impractical Jokers’ set New Year’s Eve show on LI
A spokeswoman for the family of John Hillerman 'Magnum, P.I.' actor John Hillerman dies at 84