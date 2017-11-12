Emmy Rossum looking for ‘long lost aunt’ on LI

Actress Emmy Rossum is searching for her long lost aunt, who she believes could be on Long Island, the “Shameless” star tweeted Saturday.

Rossum’s aunt Laura — or possibly “Lara or Lora” — has a last name that may start with P and is around 50 years old, she wrote in a series of three tweets.

Rossum also wrote that her aunt’s husband might be of Italian heritage and in the food truck business. The Manhattan native says she’s hoping to connect with her aunt’s daughter.

Looking for my long lost AUNT. First name LAURA. Might live in Long Island? Last name starts with a P maybe? Laura, if you see this, I'd like to find you. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) November 12, 2017

“Sound familiar anyone?” Rossum posted to Twitter.

Many fans wished Rossum luck in finding her aunt, while some joked she had “just described half of Long Island.”

A representative for Rossum could not immediately be reached for comment.