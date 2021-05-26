Emmy Rossum, Sam Esmail welcome first child

Former "Shameless" star Emmy Rossum and her husband of four years, "Mr. Robot" creator Sam Esmail, have welcomed their first child.

"5.24.21. On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13am, we welcomed our daughter into the world," Rossum, 34, tweeted Tuesday, along with a black-and-white photo of her pregnant self in a leotard. She posted the same text on Instagram with a different black-and-white photo of her expectant self, a photo of herself and Esmail in a loving embrace and a third photo of a baby's footprint.

Recurring "Shameless" guests Isidora Goreshter and Jessica Szohr each commented congratulations, as did Oscar winner Hilary Swank, Emmy winner Kerry Washington, comedian Chelsea Handler, actors Stephanie Beatriz, Kiernan Shipka and Gabrielle Union and model Emily Ratajkowski.

Rossum, who previously was married to music producer Justin Siegel, did not reveal the newborn's name.