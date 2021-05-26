TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Emmy Rossum, Sam Esmail welcome first child

Actor Emmy Rossum and her husband, "Mr. Robot"

Actor Emmy Rossum and her husband, "Mr. Robot" creator Sam Esmail, welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Monday. Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Former "Shameless" star Emmy Rossum and her husband of four years, "Mr. Robot" creator Sam Esmail, have welcomed their first child.

"5.24.21. On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13am, we welcomed our daughter into the world," Rossum, 34, tweeted Tuesday, along with a black-and-white photo of her pregnant self in a leotard. She posted the same text on Instagram with a different black-and-white photo of her expectant self, a photo of herself and Esmail in a loving embrace and a third photo of a baby's footprint.

Recurring "Shameless" guests Isidora Goreshter and Jessica Szohr each commented congratulations, as did Oscar winner Hilary Swank, Emmy winner Kerry Washington, comedian Chelsea Handler, actors Stephanie Beatriz, Kiernan Shipka and Gabrielle Union and model Emily Ratajkowski.

Rossum, who previously was married to music producer Justin Siegel, did not reveal the newborn's name.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

The Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, France
Amazon to buy MGM, studio behind James Bond and 'Shark Tank'
Seven-time Daytime Emmy Award winner Alex Trebek, who
Alex Trebek gets posthumous Daytime Emmy nomination
Firefighter Ryan Sutter has found some answers to
Ryan Sutter says he has answers to his mystery illness
Garden City South teen Luke Islam is a
LI teen cast in Netflix adaptation of B'way musical
Lindsay Lohan will star in a holiday-themed romantic
Lindsay Lohan to star in Netflix romantic comedy
Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" will return with a
Stephen Colbert says he's going back before live audiences
Didn’t find what you were looking for?