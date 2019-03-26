TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
SEARCH
41° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Jussie Smollett's attorneys say all criminal charges dropped

Jussie Smollett, seen here on April 9, 2018,

Jussie Smollett, seen here on April 9, 2018, in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Point Foundation/Dia Dipasupil

By The Associated Press
Print

CHICAGO  — Attorneys for "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett said Tuesday that charges alleging he lied to police about a racist and homophobic attack have been dropped.

Smollett attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said in a statement that Smollett's record "has been wiped clean." Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men.

A spokeswoman for Cook County prosecutors didn't immediately respond to messages requesting comment.

Police and prosecutors have said the black and gay actor falsely reported to authorities that he was attacked around 2 a.m. on Jan. 29 in downtown Chicago because he was unhappy with his pay on the Fox show and to promote his career.

Smollett, plays the gay character Jamal Lyon on the hit Fox TV show that follows a black family as they navigate the ups and downs of the recording industry.

Smollett reported that he had been attacked on his way home from a sandwich shop. Smollett said two masked men shouted racial and anti-gay slurs, poured bleach on him, beat him and looped a rope around his neck. He claimed they shouted, "This is MAGA country" — a reference to President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan. He asserted that he could see one of the men was white because he could see the skin around his eyes.

Police said Smollett hired two men, both of whom are black, to attack him. Police said Smollett paid the men $3,500.

The men are brothers Abimbola "Abel" and Olabinjo "Ola" Osundairo, and one of them had worked on "Empire." An attorney for them has said the brothers agreed to help Smollett because of their friendship with him and the sense that he was helping their careers.

Police have also said that before the attack, Smollett sent a letter that threatened him to the Chicago studio where "Empire" is shot. The FBI, which is investigating that letter, has declined to comment on the investigation.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Christiaan Padavan at his "American Idol" audition. LIer will not be continuing on 'Idol'
Woody Harrelson, left, and Kevin Costner in 'The Highwaymen': Compelling take on Bonnie and Clyde
Olympic track cyclist Kelly Catlin, who helped the Recent notable deaths
Rosie O'Donnell, left, and Elisabeth Hasselbeck are among 'The View' book: O'Donnell had 'crush' on Hasselbeck
The "Impractical Jokers" crew, from left, James LI's Joe Gatto talks 'Impractical Jokers,' more
Patti LuPone attends a tribute dinner at the Reports: LI's Patti LuPone to guest-star on 'Pose'