Jussie Smollett sat down for his first TV interview since his Chicago attack last month with “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts.

In a preview for the segment, which will air Thursday, the “Empire” star is seen giving a tearful account of the incident, which Chicago police have described as a possible hate crime that was racially motivated and homophobic.

When Roberts asks if at anytime during the attack he feared for his life, the musician is seen breaking into tears.

The 36-year-old has previously addressed the incident — which roiled advocates nationwide because it reportedly involved a chemical being poured on the actor and a noose being tied on his neck — through his publicist and while performing at the Troubadour earlier this month. But Thursday’s interview will be his first time detailing the events to the public on camera.

While Smollett has been cooperating with Chicago police, investigators recently rejected his phone records as evidence because they “do not meet the burden for a criminal investigation as they were limited and heavily redacted,” a spokesperson for the department told The Times on Wednesday.

Detectives might be following up with Smollett to request additional data to corroborate the investigative timeline. Meanwhile, his neighbors and other reports have also cast doubt on his account.

Smollett responded to skepticism about his account with a new statement on Tuesday, saying that redacted information was meant to protect his privacy and contact information for other individuals not relevant to the attack.

“Chicago PD has repeatedly informed us that they find Jussie’s account of what happened that night consistent and credible,” his reps told Deadline on Tuesday, clarifying that Smollett has always been a victim in the case.

“We are continuing to work closely with the Chicago PD and remain confident that they will find Jussie’s attackers and bring them to justice,” the statement said.

Smollett’s reps did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment on Wednesday.

