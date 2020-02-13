TODAY'S PAPER
Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova welcome baby No. 3

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova, who have a

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova, who have a new daughter, also have 2-year-old twins. Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wilfredo Lee

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Singer Enrique Iglesias and tennis great Anna Kournikova have welcomed their third child.

On Thursday, Iglesias posted a photo on Instagram of the couple with their new daughter, who was born on Jan. 30. He also posted another image of Kournikova with the baby, who was sporting a beanie topped with a bow, which he captioned “My Sunshine." The latest addition to their family joins twins Nicholas and Lucy, who were born in December 2017.

Iglesias, 44, and Kournikova, 38, who have always been very private about their relationship, have been together for nearly 20 years

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

