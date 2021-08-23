"Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet has become engaged to his girlfriend of several years, pediatric nurse Lindsay Schweitzer.

"She said, 'She'd have her people call my people,' " Stonestreet, 49, joked on his social median Sunday, captioning three photos of the couple, evidently at home, showcasing her engagement ring. The two-time Emmy Award winner's representative, Annett Wolf, confirmed the engagement to Newsday.

Stonestreet and Schweitzer met in 2016 at the annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend charity event in Kansas City, Missouri, where Kansas City, Kansas, native Stonestreet is among the hosts.

"Congratulations!!! This is awesome!!!" commented comedian and Big Slick co-founder Rob Riggle on Instagram, a "Modern Family" recurring guest. "YEAHHHHHH!!!!!! You finally wifed up the QUEEN!!!! Love you both!" wrote Stonestreet's co-star Ariel Winter, with fellow co-star Julie Bowen commenting, "I honestly don't know who is luckier (lie: I do)." Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Stonestreet's husband on the show, offered a joke followed by "Finally."