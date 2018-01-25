Singer Erykah Badu responds to criticism for Adolf Hitler, Bill Cosby comments
Badu said in the an interview with Vulture that she sees "good in everybody."
Erykah Badu has responded to criticism following an interview in which she said she sees a good side to everyone, including Adolf Hitler.
In a series of tweets Thursday, the singer stresses she was trying to impart a "message of compassion" and encouraged people to read the entire interview, not "out of context" headlines.
The comments come a day after Vulture published an interview with Badu in which she had supportive things to say about Bill Cosby and Hitler. "I see good in everybody. I saw something good in Hitler," she said.
In another tweet Thursday, the singer says she "used the worst examples possible" to "exaggerate a show of compassion."