Actress-producer Eva Longoria and her husband of two years, Televisa executive José "Pepe" Antonio Bastón Patino, have welcomed their first child.

The Hispanic-oriented magazine Hola! USA on Wednesday ran an exclusive photo of the Texas-born former "Desperate Housewives" star, 43, with her and Bastón's son, Santiago Enrique, born Tuesday in Los Angeles.

"We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing," the couple told the magazine. This is a first child for Longoria, whose comedy "Dog Days" opens Aug. 10. Bastón and his ex-wife, Mexican actress Natalia Esperón, have three children: daughter Natalia, born in 1996, and fraternal twins, daughter Mariana and son José Antonio, born in 2003.

Longoria previously was married to actor Tyler Christopher from 2002 to 2004. She married NBA player Tony Parker in July 2007 and filed for divorce in November 2010; it was finalized two months later.