Eva Longoria, husband welcome first child, a son

Eva Longoria and her husband José Bastón

 Eva Longoria and her husband José Bastón attend the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 in France. Photo Credit: Getty Images for L'Oreal Paris/Gareth Cattermole

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Actress-producer Eva Longoria and her husband of two years, Televisa executive José "Pepe" Antonio Bastón Patino, have welcomed their first child.

The Hispanic-oriented magazine Hola! USA on Wednesday ran an exclusive photo of the Texas-born former "Desperate Housewives" star, 43, with her and Bastón's son, Santiago Enrique, born Tuesday in Los Angeles.

"We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing," the couple told the magazine. This is a first child for Longoria, whose comedy "Dog Days" opens Aug. 10. Bastón and his ex-wife, Mexican actress Natalia Esperón, have three children: daughter Natalia, born in 1996, and fraternal twins, daughter Mariana and son José Antonio, born in 2003. 

Longoria previously was married to actor Tyler Christopher from 2002 to 2004. She married NBA player Tony Parker in July 2007 and filed for divorce in November 2010; it was finalized two months later.

