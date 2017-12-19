TODAY'S PAPER
Eva Longoria pregnant with first child, report says

Eva Longoria, pictured in Miami Beach this month, confirmed her pregnancy via her representative on Dec. 19, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Bombay Sapphire / Jamie McCarthy

By Newsday Staff
Actress Eva Longoria is four months pregnant with a baby boy, her representative confirmed to Us Weekly.

This will be the first child for Longoria, 42, and the fourth for her husband, José “Pepe” Bastón, the Mexican media mogul who shares kids José, Tali and Mariana with ex-wife Natalia Esperón.

Us said the “Desperate Housewives” star set off pregnancy rumors while vacationing in Athens with her husband in early September when she was spotted in a loose-fitting floral dress.

At the time, her rep denied her pregnancy to Us Weekly.

