Eve leaving CBS' 'The Talk' after four seasons

"The Talk" co-host Eve, who has been doing the show remotely from her home in London, said Monday she will leave the daytime program at the end of the year.  Credit: Getty Images for Malaika10 / Cindy Ord

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
After four seasons, rapper and actress Eve, a co-host of CBS' "The Talk," is leaving that daytime panel-discussion show at year's end.

"I'm so grateful that I'm able to stay here in London and do the show [remotely]," Eve, who turns 42 on Nov. 10, said Monday on the program, "but I can't see, for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host. This is one of the hardest decisions in the world because I wish I hated one of you," she jokingly told fellow co-hosts Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood," but I don't."

She added, "I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family." Eve married British designer Maximillion Cooper in 2014, and is stepmother to his four children with ex-wife Julie Brangstrup, with whom he founded the Gumball 3000 motor rally.

