Actor Ewan McGregor and his production-designer wife Eve Mavrakis reportedly have separated after 22 years and four daughters.

Following the publication Sunday of photographs showing McGregor, 46, and his “Fargo” TV miniseries co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 32, behaving romantically at a London restaurant, People magazine cited an anonymous family source to report McGregor and his wife have been separated since May.

A representative for McGregor did not respond to a People request for comment. Neither the actor, Mavrakis nor Winstead have commented on social media.

Winstead — who additionally has starred in films including “10 Cloverfield Lane” and series including A&E’s “The Returned” (2015) — announced on May 13 that she and writer-director Riley Stearns, her husband since 2010, were separating.

Scottish actor McGregor and the French-born Mavrakis had met on the set of the British TV show “Kavanagh QC” when he was appearing in a 1995 episode. The two married the same year. The first of their four daughters, Clara, was born in February 1996, the same month McGregor starred in his breakthrough film, director Danny Boyle’s Edinburgh druggie drama “Trainspotting.”

The couple went on to have daughters Esther, who turns 16 in November; Jamiyan adopted from Mongolia in April 2006 at age 4; and a fourth, welcomed without fanfare, whose existence only became known in May 2011 when McGregor mentioned the couple had a fourth-month-old. Later reports gave her name as Anouk.

Aside from “Trainspotting,” McGregor is best known for playing the young Obi-Wan Kenobi in the three “Star Wars” prequel films released from 1999 to 2005, beginning with “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.” His three Emmy Award nominations including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for this year’s FX miniseries “Fargo,” in which he played the dual roles of brothers Ray and Emmit Stussy. Winstead played Nikki Swango, Ray’s cunning ex-con girlfriend.