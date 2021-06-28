Actors Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead have welcomed their first child together.

"Welcome to the world little brother … congratulations to my Dad & Mary — this is the greatest gift," wrote Clara McGregor, the eldest of McGregor's four daughters with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis, on Instagram Sunday.

Daughter Esther McGregor, 19, and adopted daughter Jamyan, also 19, each wrote on their Instagram accounts that the newborn's name is Laurie, with Jamyan adding that he was born Saturday.

Ewan McGregor, 50, and Mavrakis, who is in her mid-50s, also share youngest daughter Anouk, 10. Neither Winstead, 36, nor McGregor — who recently starred in the title role of the Netflix miniseries "Halston" and reprises his "Star Wars"-universe character Obi-Wan Kenobi in the title role of an upcoming Disney Plus series — have commented publicly, and neither has any evident social-media accounts.

McGregor and former production designer Mavrakis married in 1995, separated in 2017 and finalized their divorce in August 2020. Winstead married actor Riley Stearns in 2010, and in May 2017 announced their separation.