'Flash' actor Ezra Miller avoids jail on trespassing charge

Ezra Miller is due in court Friday, where the “Flash” actor is set to accept a plea deal to avoid jail time in connection with a break-in at a southern Vermont home last spring.

Miller, 30, agreed to a suspended sentence of 89 to 90 days in jail for the misdemeanor of unlawful trespass, according to a plea deal filed with the Vermont Superior Court in Bennington. Miller will also be fined $500 plus a $192 surcharge and be placed on probation for a year. Two other charges were dropped, including a felony burglary charge that could have carried a sentence of 25 years in prison.

He pleaded not guilty in October to stealing liquor from a neighbor’s home, one of a string of arrests and reports of erratic behavior by the actor last year that stretched from Hawaii to New England.

Miller was arrested twice last year in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar.

He stars in the upcoming film “The Flash,” expected to be out this June, after appearing in several “Justice League” films for Warner Bros. and DC Films.