TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
SEARCH
71° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Study reveals celebrities with most fake followers

A new report cites Kim Kardashian West among

A new report cites Kim Kardashian West among the top 25 celebrities on Instagram with the highest number of fake followers. Credit: Getty Images / David Livingston

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

A British gambling site's analysis says music performers Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry and Justin Timberlake, models Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, and Kim Kardashian West and several members of her reality-TV clan are among the top 25 celebrities with the highest percentage of fake Instagram followers. Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, singers Ariana Grande, Rihanna and Shakira, and entrepreneur Elon Musk are among the highest on Twitter, according to the report.

The site 777casino.co.uk based its findings on data for Aug. 3-6 from Modash.io, SparkToro and other sources. Fake followers are social-media accounts not actually run by people, or misstating the identity of the person running the account. On Instagram, fitness model Ana Cheri has the highest percentage of fakes, with 41.69% of her 104,200 followers, but Grande has the highest number, with 25.5% of 196 million followers, or 49.98 million fake.

Leading by percentage on Twitter is socialite and fashion influencer Olivia Palermo, with 75.3% of her 400,000, but Trump, second place in percentages, has the highest number: 70.2% of 84.6 million followers, or 59.4 million fake.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

"America's Got Talent" contestant Shevon Nieto, originally from LI's Nieto withdraws from AGT after giving birth
Stefan Holt, who has been an anchor at WNBC's Stefan Holt leaving station for Chicago
Judges Luke Bryan, left, Lionel Richie and Katy 'American Idol' judges sign up for another season
DeShuna Spencer is the founder of kweliTV, which Black streaming services are on the rise
NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer said he was NBC's Ron Meyer leaving after settlement with woman
During the pandemic, Gaten Matarazzo has been working 'Stranger Things' star working at restaurant
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search