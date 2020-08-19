Study reveals celebrities with most fake followers

A British gambling site's analysis says music performers Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry and Justin Timberlake, models Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, and Kim Kardashian West and several members of her reality-TV clan are among the top 25 celebrities with the highest percentage of fake Instagram followers. Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, singers Ariana Grande, Rihanna and Shakira, and entrepreneur Elon Musk are among the highest on Twitter, according to the report.

The site 777casino.co.uk based its findings on data for Aug. 3-6 from Modash.io, SparkToro and other sources. Fake followers are social-media accounts not actually run by people, or misstating the identity of the person running the account. On Instagram, fitness model Ana Cheri has the highest percentage of fakes, with 41.69% of her 104,200 followers, but Grande has the highest number, with 25.5% of 196 million followers, or 49.98 million fake.

Leading by percentage on Twitter is socialite and fashion influencer Olivia Palermo, with 75.3% of her 400,000, but Trump, second place in percentages, has the highest number: 70.2% of 84.6 million followers, or 59.4 million fake.