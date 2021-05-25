TODAY'S PAPER
Former 'Idol' champ Fantasia welcomes third child

Grammy winner Fantasia and husband Kendall Taylor have

Grammy winner Fantasia and husband Kendall Taylor have welcomed their first child, a daughter. Credit: Invision / AP / Charles Sykes

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Grammy Award-winning "American Idol" champion Fantasia and her husband, businessman Kendall Taylor, have welcomed their first child together, Fantasia's third.

Fantasia, 36, born Fantasia Barrino and now Fantasia Taylor, on Sunday posted a social-media image of her visibly pregnant self appearing to stand before an elephant. She captioned the image: "The Elephant is the animal I chose to surround @keziahlondontaylor with because it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance. Just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world. … Happy Birthday to our little Angel 5-23-21 and may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days!"

On an Instagram page the parents made for newborn daughter Keziah, a photo of a Keziah Road street sign was captioned, "Guess who's Here." Season-3 "American Idol" winner Fantasia has a 19-year-old daughter, Zion, and a 9-year-old son, Dallas, from previous relationships.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

