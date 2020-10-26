Actress Felicity Huffman, who pleaded guilty in May 2019 to her part in the college-admissions bribery scandal, has completed all requirements of her sentence.

Entertainment Weekly said Sunday that according to an anonymous "source close to the family," Huffman, 57, who served 11 days of her 14-day prison sentence last year and was released early by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, had completed her 250 hours of community service and 1 year of probation following her incarceration.

The "Desperate Housewives" Emmy Award winner paid the accompanying $30,000 fine last October, the month she served her time in the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.

She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in the scheme. The actress had been accused of paying $15,000 to scam mastermind Rick Singer to raise her daughter's SAT scores.

Huffman is the wife of "Shameless" star William H. Macy, 70, who was not charged. Neither she nor Macy have commented publicly on Huffman satisfying all the terms of her conviction.