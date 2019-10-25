TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
62° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Felicity Huffman released 11 days into 14-day prison term for college scam

Felicity Huffman leaving federal court after her sentencing

Felicity Huffman leaving federal court after her sentencing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal in Boston on Sept. 13, 2019. Photo Credit: AP/Elise Amendola

By The Associated Press
Print

SAN FRANCISCO — Actress Felicity Huffman was released Friday morning from a federal prison in California on the 11th day of a 14-day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal, authorities said.

The "Desperate Housewives" star was released from the low-security prison for women on Friday morning because under prison policy, inmates scheduled for weekend release are let out on Friday, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said.

Her husband, actor William H. Macy, dropped off Huffman — aka inmate No. 77806-112 — at the Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin in the San Francisco Bay Area on Oct. 15.

A federal judge in Boston last month sentenced Huffman, 56, to two weeks in prison, a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year's probation after she pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy for paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter's SAT answers.

The Emmy-award winning actress tearfully apologized at her sentencing, saying, "I was frightened. I was stupid, and I was so wrong."

Huffman was the first parent sentenced in the scandal, which was the biggest college admissions case ever prosecuted by the Justice Department.

Fellow actress Lori Loughlin (who grew up in Hauppauge), her fashion designer husband and others are awaiting trial.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Giuliana Rancic attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Giuliana Rancic leaving E! News full time
Jill Wagner stars in Hallmark Channel's "Christmas Wishes It's October. Are you ready for some Christmas movies on TV?
Seth Meyers attends the 7th Annual Headstrong Seth Meyers sets first Netflix special
Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy in "The Morning AppleTV+ and Disney+: What you need to know
RuPaul attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Celebs to get drag makeovers in RuPaul's new VH1 series
Sue Simmons, appearing as a guest on Bravo's What ever happened to: Longtime Ch. 4 anchor Sue Simmons
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search